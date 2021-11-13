$33.15 Billion in Sales Expected for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) will announce $33.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for JD.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.78 billion and the lowest is $32.71 billion. JD.com posted sales of $25.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JD.com will report full-year sales of $147.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $145.21 billion to $149.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $180.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $175.79 billion to $186.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for JD.com.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. The company had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

JD stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.95. The company had a trading volume of 9,308,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,980,868. JD.com has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $115.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 255.5% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,932,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $862,029,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575,990 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,119,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $658,815,000 after acquiring an additional 484,401 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 835.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,148,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $588,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277,722 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 7,469,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $539,551,000 after acquiring an additional 186,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,100,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $566,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,781 shares during the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

