3,232 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth $6,103,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 165.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.54, for a total transaction of $6,150,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 396,250 shares of company stock valued at $145,265,165 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.50.

MRNA opened at $231.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $93.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.77. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.22 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

