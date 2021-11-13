$3.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Edison International (NYSE:EIX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Edison International (NYSE:EIX) will post sales of $3.22 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Edison International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.26 billion. Edison International posted sales of $3.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edison International will report full year sales of $14.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.16 billion to $14.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $14.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.32 billion to $15.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Edison International.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

NYSE EIX traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,114,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,826. Edison International has a one year low of $53.92 and a one year high of $66.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 131.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EIX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,930,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,275,000 after acquiring an additional 52,101 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Edison International by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 80,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 49,170 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 501,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,025,000 after purchasing an additional 30,382 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 35,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

