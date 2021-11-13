298,858 Shares in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 298,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,729,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.06% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,560,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $71,326,000. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,345,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,606,000. Finally, Corvex Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 131.9% during the 1st quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 1,797,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,216 shares during the period.

NYSE CCEP opened at $56.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.51. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $39.41 and a 52 week high of $63.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCEP shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.37.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

