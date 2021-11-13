$233.97 Million in Sales Expected for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) will post $233.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $230.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $239.50 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $290.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $603.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $600.40 million to $609.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $629.29 million, with estimates ranging from $515.72 million to $751.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 89.95%. The business had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IONS shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 302.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3,888.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,551. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.70. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.01.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.