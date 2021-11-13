$20.93 Million in Sales Expected for ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) to report $20.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.19 million. ChemoCentryx posted sales of $4.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 380%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full year sales of $47.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.23 million to $78.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $91.90 million, with estimates ranging from $52.56 million to $138.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 568.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

CCXI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ChemoCentryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ChemoCentryx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

NASDAQ CCXI traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $39.65. 1,211,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,982,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.64. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 1.84. ChemoCentryx has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $70.29.

In related news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $157,720,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

