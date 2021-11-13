$2.17 EPS Expected for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.17 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.11 and the highest is $2.21. Avery Dennison posted earnings per share of $2.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year earnings of $8.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $9.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.55 to $10.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS.

AVY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.73.

In other news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at $872,641. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total value of $1,425,214.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,195 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,131. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Avery Dennison by 64.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

AVY traded up $3.34 on Friday, hitting $225.19. The company had a trading volume of 222,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,650. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.89. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $145.35 and a 1-year high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.46%.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

