$2.17 EPS Expected for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2021

Analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.17 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.11 and the highest is $2.21. Avery Dennison posted earnings per share of $2.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year earnings of $8.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $9.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.55 to $10.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS.

AVY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.73.

In other news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at $872,641. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total value of $1,425,214.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,195 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,131. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Avery Dennison by 64.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

AVY traded up $3.34 on Friday, hitting $225.19. The company had a trading volume of 222,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,650. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.89. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $145.35 and a 1-year high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.46%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avery Dennison (AVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.