1832 Asset Management L.P. Invests $10.13 Million in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 109,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,125,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Diamondback Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.80.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $109.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.13 and a 52 week high of $117.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.20 and a 200-day moving average of $87.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 104.17%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total value of $612,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.45, for a total value of $582,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,105. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

