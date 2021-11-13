1832 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,578,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 803,484 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 3.36% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $23,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,020,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,060,000 after buying an additional 616,685 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,191,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,193,000 after buying an additional 359,793 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,137,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,713,000 after buying an additional 163,272 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 880,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,937,000 after buying an additional 129,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 880,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,929,000 after buying an additional 170,481 shares during the last quarter. 56.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACRE opened at $15.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.30. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 61.95% and a return on equity of 9.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 8.6%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Commercial Real Estate presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

