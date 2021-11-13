1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys 46,187 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 84.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,187 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $11,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 629,359.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 679,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,128,000 after purchasing an additional 679,708 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 490.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 213,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,264,000 after purchasing an additional 177,384 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,536,000 after purchasing an additional 131,844 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 12,277.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 117,984 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,891,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,267,000 after purchasing an additional 116,430 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $126.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.13 and its 200-day moving average is $123.27. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.