1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys 25,015 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 409,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,015 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $20,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHG. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 164,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,711,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 197,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,837,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter worth about $903,000. 8.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHG stock opened at $47.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.82. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $42.47 and a 1 year high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 20.44%. Koninklijke Philips’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PHG. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. ING Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

