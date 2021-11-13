1832 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 169,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,198 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.26% of Columbia Sportswear worth $16,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,826,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 107.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 572,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,285,000 after buying an additional 295,892 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 907.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 225,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,222,000 after buying an additional 203,493 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 17.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,332,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,037,000 after buying an additional 195,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 20.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,939,000 after buying an additional 142,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $54,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $106.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $77.19 and a 52-week high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.03 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COLM shares. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $137.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.60.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

