1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 335,560 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,583,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,560 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $18,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXE. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 20,822 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in NexGen Energy by 757.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in NexGen Energy by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 503,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 247,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in NexGen Energy by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 252,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 41,500 shares in the last quarter. 18.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NXE shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities increased their target price on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NXE opened at $5.79 on Friday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 41.31, a current ratio of 16.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexGen Energy Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE).

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.