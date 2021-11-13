$18.43 Million in Sales Expected for Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) to post sales of $18.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.00 million. Cronos Group reported sales of $11.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 62.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year sales of $70.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.80 million to $78.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $147.95 million, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $157.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cronos Group.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.92.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 761.3% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 118,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 104,954 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 366.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 52.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 319,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 110,483 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 144,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 12,248 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 340.0% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 227,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 175,930 shares during the period. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRON stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.26. The stock had a trading volume of 8,381,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,061,493. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.00. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $15.83.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

