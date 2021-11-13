1,746 Shares in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Acquired by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,746 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth $5,688,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,423,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,415,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $388,000. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,785,173.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $216.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.09. The company has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.21. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.00 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

TROW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.27.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

