$167.11 Million in Sales Expected for SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) This Quarter

Analysts expect SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) to announce sales of $167.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SkillSoft’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $169.50 million and the lowest is $162.40 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SkillSoft will report full year sales of $681.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $680.37 million to $682.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $720.86 million, with estimates ranging from $705.00 million to $750.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SkillSoft.

SKIL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on SkillSoft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on SkillSoft in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on SkillSoft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SkillSoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

In related news, CFO Ryan H. Murray acquired 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $187,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SkillSoft in the second quarter worth $59,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SkillSoft in the third quarter worth $129,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in SkillSoft in the third quarter worth $184,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the second quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the third quarter worth $216,000. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SkillSoft stock traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $12.62. 490,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,980. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. SkillSoft has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $12.80.

SkillSoft Company Profile

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

