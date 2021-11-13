$159.60 Million in Sales Expected for Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) will post $159.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $144.57 million and the highest is $174.62 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions reported sales of $112.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will report full year sales of $609.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $563.42 million to $654.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $600.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pangaea Logistics Solutions.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PANL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley increased their price target on Pangaea Logistics Solutions from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANL traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.38. 298,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,240. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $6.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.62. The company has a market cap of $199.79 million, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,838 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

