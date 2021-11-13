$12.55 Million in Sales Expected for Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) to announce $12.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exagen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.30 million and the highest is $12.80 million. Exagen reported sales of $12.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exagen will report full year sales of $48.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.10 million to $49.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $59.32 million, with estimates ranging from $57.00 million to $61.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Exagen.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a negative net margin of 43.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

XGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Exagen from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Exagen from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ XGN traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.87. 23,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,753. The company has a current ratio of 15.07, a quick ratio of 15.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $207.55 million, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.42. Exagen has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.84.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Exagen by 25.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Exagen by 105.1% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exagen in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Exagen by 137.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exagen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

