$113.70 Million in Sales Expected for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) will post $113.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BancFirst’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $113.60 million and the highest is $113.80 million. BancFirst reported sales of $114.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full year sales of $473.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $470.20 million to $477.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $441.25 million, with estimates ranging from $429.60 million to $452.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BancFirst.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $119.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.80 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 14.85%.

BANF has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In related news, EVP Dennis L. Brand bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $272,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 38.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 494.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in BancFirst by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. 37.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BANF traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.63. 57,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. BancFirst has a 12-month low of $51.32 and a 12-month high of $77.38. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BancFirst (BANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.