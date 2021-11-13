$10.23 Million in Sales Expected for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) will post sales of $10.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for argenx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.70 million to $14.00 million. argenx posted sales of $7.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that argenx will report full year sales of $516.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $494.58 million to $592.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $138.85 million, with estimates ranging from $115.33 million to $165.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow argenx.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 73.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.96) earnings per share.

ARGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut argenx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $332.00 to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on argenx from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Redburn Partners raised argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $205.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

ARGX stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $309.64. The company had a trading volume of 218,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,267. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $308.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.47. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $248.21 and a fifty-two week high of $382.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 0.91.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on argenx (ARGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.