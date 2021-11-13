$1.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report $1.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.78 billion and the highest is $2.04 billion. Live Nation Entertainment reported sales of $237.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 713.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full-year sales of $5.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.78 billion to $5.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.02 billion to $13.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Live Nation Entertainment.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 23.62% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.45) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1366.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on LYV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.63.

NYSE LYV traded down $1.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,710,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,518. Live Nation Entertainment has a one year low of $62.75 and a one year high of $127.75. The company has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.18 and its 200-day moving average is $89.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,008,000 after purchasing an additional 14,910 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,478,000 after purchasing an additional 61,421 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,153,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,280,000 after purchasing an additional 119,769 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,542,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,573,000 after acquiring an additional 41,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,458,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,918,000 after acquiring an additional 50,419 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.