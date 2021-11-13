$1.82 EPS Expected for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.82 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.92. BOK Financial reported earnings per share of $2.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full year earnings of $8.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.41 to $9.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $7.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.96. BOK Financial had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $510.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Hovde Group dropped their price target on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $860,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,052 shares in the company, valued at $7,917,392.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,360. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BOK Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,153,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,110,000 after purchasing an additional 25,876 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,115,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,826,000 after buying an additional 126,508 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BOK Financial by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,438,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,588,000 after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,402,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,620,000 after purchasing an additional 27,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 18.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,366,000 after purchasing an additional 198,731 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOKF traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.49. 62,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,082. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.94. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $66.76 and a 52-week high of $110.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.01%.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

