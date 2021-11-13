$1.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) to post $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the lowest is $1.05. Darling Ingredients reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 146.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full-year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Darling Ingredients.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 2,733.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $76.62 on Friday. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $46.09 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.32.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Darling Ingredients (DAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.