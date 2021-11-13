-$0.77 EPS Expected for Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) will announce ($0.77) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.73). Inogen posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 234.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inogen will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $93.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.69 million. Inogen had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $71.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.20.

In other news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 6,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $413,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Inogen by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,956,000 after acquiring an additional 22,636 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Inogen by 7.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Inogen by 5.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,634 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Inogen in the first quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Inogen by 8.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INGN traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.91. 135,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,474. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.44 million, a P/E ratio of 69.20 and a beta of 0.94. Inogen has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $82.35.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

