$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) will report earnings per share of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.70. Papa John’s International posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 85%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full-year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Papa John’s International.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 59.13%. The company had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Papa John’s International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.60.

Shares of PZZA stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.13. 377,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,228. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $77.00 and a fifty-two week high of $140.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.53. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is presently -341.46%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $78,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PZZA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the first quarter worth $138,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Papa John’s International by 65.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Papa John’s International in the first quarter valued at $297,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Papa John’s International by 4.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Papa John’s International in the first quarter valued at $282,000. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

