-$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.55) and the lowest is ($0.62). Heron Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.68) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($2.26). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.58% and a negative return on equity of 128.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.53. 1,144,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,268. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.34. Heron Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,268,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,930,000 after purchasing an additional 619,826 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 9.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,319,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,643,000 after purchasing an additional 828,512 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,672,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,023,000 after purchasing an additional 151,019 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.8% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,903,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,630,000 after purchasing an additional 272,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,712,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,141,000 after acquiring an additional 128,420 shares during the last quarter.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

