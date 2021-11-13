$0.41 EPS Expected for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) will announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.43. Hope Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 78.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 29.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. Hope Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

In other news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $51,457.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,377.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOPE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,204,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,241,000 after purchasing an additional 419,121 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,309,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,005,000 after purchasing an additional 37,151 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 5.8% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,168,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,399,000 after purchasing an additional 505,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 19.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,400,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 12.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,212,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,732,000 after purchasing an additional 479,580 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

