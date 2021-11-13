-$0.22 EPS Expected for Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clene’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.24). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Clene will report full-year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($1.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.71). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Clene.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.62.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLNN. Oppenheimer began coverage on Clene in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Clene from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Clene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

Shares of CLNN stock opened at $5.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 15.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Clene has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $17.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.49.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its position in shares of Clene by 7.6% during the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 268,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 19,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clene by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clene during the third quarter worth $203,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clene during the third quarter valued at $1,495,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Clene by 575.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 12,122 shares during the period. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

