$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) will announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for McAfee’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.22. McAfee reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that McAfee will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover McAfee.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho lowered shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

In other McAfee news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 6,473,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $140,538,382.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 9,665,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $209,834,357.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,528,164 shares of company stock valued at $380,536,440. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCFE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of McAfee by 205.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 121,545 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee during the first quarter worth $1,345,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee during the first quarter worth $241,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee during the first quarter worth $514,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of McAfee by 4.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. 30.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MCFE opened at $25.58 on Monday. McAfee has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $32.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion and a PE ratio of 6.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.44%.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

