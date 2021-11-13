-$0.17 EPS Expected for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Liberty Oilfield Services posted earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $653.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.36 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 12.29% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

LBRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Oilfield Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.57.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 9,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $109,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,137,700 shares of company stock valued at $117,546,769. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,590,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325,969 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 31.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,662,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,279 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter worth about $20,015,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,543,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,478,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

LBRT stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,232,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.51. Liberty Oilfield Services has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

