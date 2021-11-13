-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Transocean’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Transocean posted earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 64.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transocean will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.34). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Transocean.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.16 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Transocean presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the second quarter valued at $38,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 3.39. Transocean has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $5.13.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

