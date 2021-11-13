$0.07 EPS Expected for Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.06. Endeavour Silver reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Endeavour Silver.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 21.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXK shares. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. CIBC lowered their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.98.

EXK stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.82. 2,849,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,457,692. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.39. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $7.76. The company has a market cap of $992.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,202,975 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $117,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,204 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Endeavour Silver by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,138,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,538 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Endeavour Silver by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,800,963 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,593,000 after purchasing an additional 988,813 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,997,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,025,000. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

