$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) to announce $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for AstroNova’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstroNova will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow AstroNova.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 7.27%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet raised shares of AstroNova from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of ALOT opened at $16.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $122.09 million, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.80. AstroNova has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 39.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the second quarter valued at $200,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 110,050.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 15,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the second quarter valued at $227,000. 48.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

