$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sunlight Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunlight Financial will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sunlight Financial.

SUNL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sunlight Financial in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Sunlight Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Sunlight Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sunlight Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sunlight Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

NYSE:SUNL traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.49. 763,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,392. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.39. Sunlight Financial has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $16.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,930,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $506,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $434,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. 59.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

