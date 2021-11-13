-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eighteen analysts have provided estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). TechnipFMC posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on FTI. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTI opened at $6.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average is $7.80.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

