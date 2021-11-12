Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Robert W. Baird

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on Zynga in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.31 and a beta of 0.09. Zynga has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.88 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zynga will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $421,088.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $187,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,137 shares of company stock worth $1,075,014 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zynga by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,624,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,223,000 after buying an additional 1,115,122 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Zynga by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,376,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,250,000 after buying an additional 2,305,446 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Zynga by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,302,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,816,000 after buying an additional 4,395,300 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Zynga by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,253,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,251,000 after buying an additional 3,065,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zynga by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 19,975,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,343,000 after buying an additional 310,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

