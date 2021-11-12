Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Oddo Bhf raised Zurich Insurance Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of ZURVY stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $43.44. 57,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,480. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.88 and a 200 day moving average of $42.05. Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $45.33.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.