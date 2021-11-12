Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Position Cut by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 50.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,121 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 370.4% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 300.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 128.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 27.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

ZS opened at $343.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $291.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.06. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.00 and a twelve month high of $356.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.04 and a beta of 0.91.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.94% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KGI Securities raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, September 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.61.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.51, for a total transaction of $697,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.17, for a total value of $1,709,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 268,318 shares in the company, valued at $65,515,206.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 367,329 shares of company stock valued at $99,932,061. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

