Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Posts Earnings Results

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $1.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $78.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.82. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $34.48 and a 12-month high of $87.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.68.

ZNTL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.43.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Kimberly Blackwell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $77,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Alexis Pinto sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $2,331,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 155,800 shares of company stock worth $11,075,811. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,413 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

