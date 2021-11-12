ZEN Graphene Solutions (CVE:ZEN) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.70

Shares of ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (CVE:ZEN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$6.70 and last traded at C$6.67, with a volume of 429874 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.27.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 7.46. The company has a market cap of C$595.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.52.

Get ZEN Graphene Solutions alerts:

ZEN Graphene Solutions (CVE:ZEN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ZEN Graphene Solutions news, Senior Officer Peter Wood sold 43,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.18, for a total transaction of C$136,842.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$180,657.50.

ZEN Graphene Solutions Company Profile (CVE:ZEN)

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd., a graphene technology solutions company, engages in developing graphene-based nanomaterial products and applications. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite Project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. ZEN Graphene Solutions has collaboration with Graphene Composites Ltd.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for ZEN Graphene Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEN Graphene Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.