Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) to Strong-Buy

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $26.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.50% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Global, Inc. provides recruitment and related talent solutions worldwide. The services offered by the Company include Permanent Recruitment, Contract Consulting, Legal eDiscovery, Recruitment Process Outsourcing and Talent Management solutions. Its clients include small to large-sized corporations and government agencies. Hudson Global, Inc., formerly known as Hudson Highland Group, Inc., is based in New York. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Hudson Global from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of HSON opened at $24.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.35 million, a PE ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.52. Hudson Global has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $24.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.68.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 1.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hudson Global will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Hudson Global in the second quarter worth $210,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Global in the third quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Hudson Global by 2.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Its services include permanent recruitment, contracting, recruitment process outsourcing, and talent management solutions.

