Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CF Industries (NYSE:CF) to “Strong-Buy”

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $73.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.42% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CF Industries’ adjusted earnings and sales for the third quarter missed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is well placed to benefit from higher nitrogen demand in major markets. Demand for nitrogen is expected to be strong in North America, driven by healthy corn acres in the United States. Lower domestic urea production is also likely to drive demand in Brazil. The company is also seeing a rebound in industrial demand from the pandemic-led disruptions. It will also likely gain from a recovery in nitrogen prices on the back of lower supply availability due to reduced operating rates across Europe and Asia. Higher nitrogen prices will lend support to its bottom line. CF Industries is also committed to boost shareholders’ value leveraging strong cash flows. It is also taking actions to de-leverage its balance sheet.”

Get CF Industries alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CF Industries from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho began coverage on CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.65.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $63.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $64.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that CF Industries will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CF Industries news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $3,355,194.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $3,473,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 149,877 shares of company stock valued at $9,034,695. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CF Industries (CF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.