Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) to “Buy”

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $99.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.79% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Advantest Corporation is one of the world’s leading automatic test equipment suppliers to the semiconductor industry, and is also a producer of electronic and optoelectronic instruments and systems. A global company, Advantest has long offered total ATE solutions, and serves the industry in every component of semiconductor test: tester, handler, mechanical and electrical interfaces, and software. Its logic, memory, mixed-signal and RF testers, and device handlers, are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor fabrication lines in the world. “

Get Advantest alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Advantest from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Advantest stock traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.56. 63,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,650. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.19. Advantest has a 1 year low of $65.97 and a 1 year high of $105.10.

About Advantest

Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advantest (ATEYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advantest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.