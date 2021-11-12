Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) to “Buy”

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.31% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Achilles Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing precision T cell therapies to treat solid tumors. Achilles Therapeutics plc is based in LONDON. “

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Achilles Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Achilles Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.54.

Shares of Achilles Therapeutics stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.18. The stock had a trading volume of 8,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,828. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 17.21 and a quick ratio of 17.21. Achilles Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $18.95.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Achilles Therapeutics will post -4 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHL. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $650,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,424,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $533,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,558,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

