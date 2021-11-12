Zacks Investment Research Lowers Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on rare diseases. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FULC. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.57.

NASDAQ:FULC opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.82. The company has a market capitalization of $741.24 million, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.19. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $33.10.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.07. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.21% and a negative net margin of 409.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 37.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 77,067 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 197,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $587,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 21.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 143,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 25,448 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 648.4% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 121,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 105,093 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

