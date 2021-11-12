Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) to Sell

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Iteris, Inc. is a leading provider of outdoor vision systems and sensors that optimize the flow of traffic and enhance driver safety. Iteris combines outdoor image processing, traffic engineering, and information technology to offer a broad range of transportation and safety solutions. “

Get Iteris alerts:

NASDAQ ITI opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.17, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.34. Iteris has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $7.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.15.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Iteris will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Iteris by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Iteris by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Iteris in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Iteris in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Iteris by 217.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 11,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iteris (ITI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.