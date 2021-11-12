Zacks Investment Research Downgrades EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of drug devices to treat debilitating diseases of the eye disorders and other chronic conditions. The company’s product candidate consists of DEXYCU(TM). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as pSivida Corp., is headquartered in Watertown, MA. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.10.

Shares of NASDAQ EYPT opened at $13.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 9.34 and a quick ratio of 9.01. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.27.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 167.42% and a negative return on equity of 66.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

