Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ExlService Holdings, Inc. is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. ExlService Holdings delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Business EXLerator Framework, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.75.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $137.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.88. ExlService has a fifty-two week low of $76.39 and a fifty-two week high of $138.54.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $290.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.55 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ExlService will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ExlService news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 16,119 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $2,059,202.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $327,595.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,620 shares of company stock valued at $8,464,133 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 871.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,159,000 after buying an additional 350,880 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,841,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

