Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) to Hold

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bio-Techne Corporation is a global life sciences company. It develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology products and clinical diagnostic controls. It provides proteins, such as cytokines, growth factors, and enzymes; antibodies, including polyclonal and monoclonal antibodies; immunoassays comprising quantikine kits; and clinical diagnostic immunoassay kits. The Company also offers flow cytometry products; natural and synthetic chemical compounds; hematology controls and calibrators; and hematology control products. Bio-Techne Corporation, formerly known as Techne Corporation, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TECH. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $506.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $506.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $468.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.00, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.11. Bio-Techne has a one year low of $294.81 and a one year high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $257.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.37 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 3,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.95, for a total transaction of $1,676,835.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,648.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total value of $347,702.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,431 shares of company stock worth $16,263,508. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 651.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Bio-Techne by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bio-Techne (TECH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.