Zacks Investment Management Takes Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIVE. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 269.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,003,000 after acquiring an additional 177,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 99.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,081,000 after purchasing an additional 169,876 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Five Below by 11.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,434,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,167,000 after purchasing an additional 141,934 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 172.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 219,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,803,000 after purchasing an additional 138,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 42.4% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 421,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,418,000 after purchasing an additional 125,418 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Five Below from $265.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.95.

Five Below stock opened at $207.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.46 and a 200-day moving average of $194.26. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.72 and a 1 year high of $237.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.31.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $646.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

